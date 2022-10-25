WATCH: Joe Biden Mangles New British PM Rishi Sunak’s Name – At Diwali Celebration

At the White House celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, President Joe Biden mangled the name of the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is a Hindu of Indian descent.

At Tuesday’s event honoring Diwali, as President Biden spoke about the importance of the holiday and Indian and Hindu heritage in the world, he brought up Sunak, a conservative party politician who is taking over as prime minister following the sudden, stunning fall of Liz Truss.

Biden said that Diwali is a reminder that bringing light to the world is a choice we all make, “especially in the life of a democracy, whether here in America or for the families back in India marking 75 years of independence.”

“And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today we’ve gotten news that,” he began, and then in place of Rishi Sunak’s name said “Rasheed– Rasheed Sanook is now the prime minister.”

“As my brother would say, ‘Go figure,'” said Biden.

Biden’s extreme mispronunciation of Sunak’s name was not mentioned in an NBC News article praising Biden’s remarks, nor was it reflected in the White House transcript. Most British newspapers mentioned it but reports in the American press are surpassingly scarce.

CNN reporter Scott Mclean mentioned it on air Wednesday when reporting from London – where it was a much more reported moment.

Biden faced criticism in 2006 when he said that “you cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

Sunak is not only the first practicing Hindu and first non-White prime minister in UK history, he’s also the youngest in over 200 years.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

