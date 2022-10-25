‘I Don’t F**king Trust You’: Kanye West Shouts at Lex Fridman For Trying to Call Him on His ‘Bulls**t’

Rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, was confronted by podcast Lex Fridman this week over recent anti-Semitic messages that have gotten the rapper booted from Twitter and lucrative business relationships, including Adidas.

Since first making an anti-Semitic post on Twitter, Ye has doubled down in multiple interviews. In a sit-down this week with Fridman — in which Ye offered a rambling apology at the tail end of the conversation — things got heated when the podcaster tried calling the rapper on his “bullshit.”

“Is there somebody in your life that you trust enough to call you out on your bullshit. We’re all full of shit sometimes,” Fridman said during the lengthy discussion.

“What’s my bullshit?” Ye asked.

Fridman referenced Ye’s recent comments, including referring to the “Jewish media.” Fridman, who is Jewish, explained in the podcast that such a phrase brings with it an “echo of pain that people feel.”

“That’s not bullshit. The bullshit is that the Jewish —” Ye began before Fridman jumped in.

Fridman began telling Ye the importance of the words he uses when Ye jumped back in, expressing his frustration at covering the topic over and over again.

“I don’t know if it resonated because you keep saying the words,” Fridman said.

“Did it resonate to y’all that y’all didn’t do nothing about it?” Ye said. “And all y’all want to do is have somebody apologize and sweep under the rug your bullshit that you’ve been doing the whole time. You’re on the same bullshit as the other people. You’re doing the same thing that the other, let’s say media because I’m not allowed say [Jewish], has done.”

“Which is what man? I’m trying to call you out on your bullshit because I hope I’m someone you can trust. That’s it,” Fridman said.

“I don’t fucking trust you,” Ye declared.

Fridman then offered the advice that the rapper should find others he can trust, Ye responding by telling the podcaster not to tell him what to do.

After a discussion about the Candace Owens documentary on the death of George Floyd — Floyd’s family plans on suing Ye — Fridman circled the conversation back, admitting he was “hurt” when Ye said he didn’t trust him, expressing he was is a fan trying to be honest.

“Do you think I would trust anybody at this point in my life?” Ye asked.

Things ended on a positive note between the two with Ye offering a rambling apology for some of his words and Fridman saying he can see the “love” through the words. When tweeting about the podcast, Fridman called it a “difficult but important” conversation.

Here’s my conversation with Ye aka Kanye West (@kanyewest). Given my family history in the 20th century, this was difficult but important. I believe in the power of tough, honest, empathetic conversation to increase the amount of love in the world. https://t.co/8jBdoKK38v pic.twitter.com/EsHdVfj7C0 — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) October 24, 2022

Watch above via Lex Fridman Podcast

