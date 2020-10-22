CBS is previewing Lesley Stahl’s 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump, which the president has been raging against ever since he reportedly stormed out in the middle of it.

The minute-long clip shows Stahl asking Trump what is his biggest domestic priority. He began by answering “It was happening. We created the greatest economy in the history of our country.”

At that point, Stahl interjected with “you know that’s not true.”

“It’s totally true,” Trump shot back, which drew a “no” from Stahl before she refocused on what’s Trump’s top priority.

The clip comes as Trump has been releasing behind-the-scenes clips and pictures from the interview in an apparent attempt to embarrass Stahl. The president reportedly walked out of the interview early because he disliked the way it was going, and he has been raging against Stahl ever since.

Watch above, via CBS.

