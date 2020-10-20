President Donald Trump fired up the crowd at his Pennsylvania rally Tuesday night with a tease about his 60 Minutes interview earlier.

Trump sat down with Lesley Stahl for the interview, which he reportedly ended abruptly before it was over, and he subsequently took to Twitter to share a short video of Stahl not wearing a mask and teasing they have more video.

He went on to threaten to release video from the interview and bashed it as “FAKE and BIASED.”

At his rally, the president took a moment to say, “You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes, you’ll get such a kick out of it.”

“Lesley Stahl’s not gonna be happy,” Trump said, before moving back to his campaign speech and blasting Democrats over fracking.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

