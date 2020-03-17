The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing from the White House on Tuesday, where they will address the government’s ongoing attempts to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

President Donald Trump has made appearances at several of these briefings in the last few days, and Tuesday’s briefing was pushed back an hour, a possible sign that Trump could make another appearance before the press.

The briefing follows the largest single-day point drop in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial average, and the worst percentage drop since 1987.

Watch above, via The White House.

