WATCH: Lou Dobbs Icily Scolds Someone Off Camera, Not Realizing That He’s On the Air
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was caught scolding someone off-camera during Tuesday’s Lou Dobbs Tonight — with Dobbs not realizing he was already on air.
Coming back into the show from an ad break, Dobbs looked off-camera and icily told a staffer, “Don’t do that. Anymore.” — unaware that the show had already started — before looking at the camera and introducing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
With a cold pause for impact in the middle that dead-eye stare made a chilling impact.
The blunder was cut out of a re-run of the show later that evening.
Social media users mocked the blunder.
