Fox Business host Lou Dobbs was caught scolding someone off-camera during Tuesday’s Lou Dobbs Tonight — with Dobbs not realizing he was already on air.

Coming back into the show from an ad break, Dobbs looked off-camera and icily told a staffer, “Don’t do that. Anymore.” — unaware that the show had already started — before looking at the camera and introducing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

With a cold pause for impact in the middle that dead-eye stare made a chilling impact.

The blunder was cut out of a re-run of the show later that evening.

Social media users mocked the blunder.

Lou Dobbs is a dystopian villain pic.twitter.com/1UpyWkZVji — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2020

WE’RE DOIN IT LIVE https://t.co/Ai4dIRE9DW — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) August 19, 2020

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]