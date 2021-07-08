Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) likened the death of Ashli Babbitt to the death of George Floyd during an interview with Newsmax.

Greene spoke to Greg Kelly on Wednesday night, using her time to rail against tech companies and complain about being compared to Nazis after doing the same to Democrats. Since the interview gravitated around Donald Trump’s lawsuit against social media companies, Kelly turned the conversation toward the former president’s defense of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, including his assertion that there was “no reason” for Babbitt’s death.

Ever since Babbitt was killed while she and others tried to breach the House Chamber where lawmakers were sheltering in place, Trump supporters have attempted to depict her as a political martyr, and the former president has taken to pushing conspiracy theories about her death. As Kelly asked Green about this, the congresswoman agreed with him that she probably would’ve been friends with Babbitt, lauding her as a “passionate patriot.”

Greene added that she has been in contact with the attorney for Babbitt’s family, and is demanding that the name of the officer who shot her be released to the public. Greene then drew a comparison between Babbitt and Floyd, whose murder by a police officer sparked a worldwide movement against racial injustice about a year ago.

“If this country can demand justice for someone like George Floyd,” Greene said, “then we can certainly demand justice for Ashli Babbitt and everyone deserves to know who killed her…We need to know who it is.”

