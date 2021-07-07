During a press conference focused on a lawsuit over his suspension from social media platforms, former President Donald Trump called the events of January 6th “unfortunate” before complaining about the Justice Department’s treatment of the insurrectionists, the vast majority of which were his political supporters.

After a number of softball questions about his legal strategy, Trump was asked why he didn’t do more to stop the insurrection of January 6th. He cited a Congressional report about the events of that day, the scope of which did not cover the lead-up to the riot on that fateful day, but boasted that his name wasn’t mentioned in that report.

But after calling the Capitol riots “an unfortunate event,” he pivoted to complain about how “people are being treated unbelievably unfairly and people are in prison and nothing happened to Antifa.”

He then mentioned Ashli Babbitt, the QAnon follower who was shot and killed after trying to breach the House Chamber and turned his focus on the Capitol Police Officer who shot her.

“And nobody knows who that man was,” Trump said in reference to the officer who was protecting the Capitol from an attack. “If that were the opposite way, that man would be all over, that man would be the most well known.”

Trump then admitted that he believes he knows the identity of the officer in question, adding “but the person who shot Ashli Babbitt, boom, right through the head, boom, there was no reason for that.”

Watch above via YouTube.

