Marjorie Taylor Greene, Who Compared Democrats To Nazis, Complains That She’s Been Compared To Nazis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who compared Covid-19 restrictions in the Capitol building to the treatment of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust, and who also denounced a potential door-to-door vaccination campaign as an insidious effort by government Nazi “Brownshirts,” complained Wednesday night that she’s been smeared as a Nazi.

On Newsmax, Greene addressed Donald Trump’s all-but-certain-to-fail lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter over “illegal, shameful censorship of the American people.”

Greene claimed that tech companies are infringing on conservatives’ freedom of speech. She also griped that she and others have been smeared as Nazis.

For the past four to five years, we’ve heard the media slander us as Nazis, fascists, deplorables, neanderthals, and all kinds of nasty names, and that’s how they treat the president that we have grown to absolutely love and seriously miss him. But here’s the deal. Conservatives on Twitter and on Facebook, not only are we banned or suspended or completely kicked off and never allowed back on for speaking our political beliefs and speaking our minds, but we are treated as if we’re second class citizens for holding these opinions.

In May, Greene complained about Covid-19 precautions at the U.S. Capitol instituted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom Greene called “mentally ill.”

“You know,” said Greene at the time, “We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

On Tuesday, Greene claimed that a potential Biden administration effort to encourage community leaders to go door-to-door to try to increase vaccination rates was akin to Nazi Brownshirts.

