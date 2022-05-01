Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had a confrontational back-and-forth with two reporters attempting to question her for suggesting Donald Trump invoke martial law to remain president.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Wilborn Nobles and Tia Mitchell questioned Greene while she was in Georgia for the Republican primary to represent the state’s 14th Congressional District. Nobles took the lead in questioning Greene over the texts obtained by CNN where she corresponded with former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and floated the possibility of martial law after Jan. 6.

Here’s Greene’s text for context:

In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!

Greene has repeatedly claimed not to recall any urging of Trump toward martial law.

“I don’t know if those are my text messages,” Greene repeated to Nobles. She proceeded to admonish Nobles and accuse him of media spin while demanding that he read “the actual text messages.”

When Nobles yielded the floor to Mitchell, she asked Greene if she never sent those texts to Meadows after they were obtained by the January 6th Committee.

“I have no idea what text messages you’re talking about,” Greene replied. Mitchell tried to refer back to the CNN story, but Greene surged on by saying, “You’re not reading the actual text messages, so I don’t recall if those are my text messages or not. So there’s no way for me to answer that question.”

Mitchell shifted gears by referring to the gravity of the subject matter in order to ask “how would you not recall such important conversations you were participating in?” Greene claimed she could recall “hardly any” of her texts from back then, and she continued on with her point about reading the “actual” text messages.

Greene eventually shut down further questions by telling Mitchell “you’re not willing to read text messages.” She then smeared the January 6 Committee as a “political witch hunt,” claiming it “doesn’t care about riots because they encouraged them, funded them and cheered them on when they were happening in American cities, but all of a sudden, the only riot they care about is the one in the Capitol.”

Watch above, via Wilborn Nobles.

