‘You’re a Liar’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Dodges Jim Acosta’s Questions in Bitter Interview

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) dodged CNN anchor Jim Acosta questioning her on Thursday about her 2021 text pointing out that members of Congress were calling for former President Donald Trump to declare martial law following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law [sic],” Greene texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021. “I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

CNN first reported this week on thousands of text messages sent between Meadows and GOP lawmakers and the Trump supporters.

“Did you send a text in asking for the president to declare martial law?” asked Acosta, walking with Greene outside the U.S. Capitol. “Did you do that?”

“I don’t recall those being my text messages,” said Greene, who went on to accuse Acosta of “lying.” Greene added that she didn’t know whether Trump could declare martial law.

“Why don’t you be honest?” asked Greene.

“You’re just another one of those liars on television,” she added. “And people hate it, they hate it. They can’t stand the liars on television.”

Greene asked Acosta to quote “the supposed text message.”

Acosta whipped out his phone and uploaded what Greene said was an article. Acosta quoted until the “I don’t know on those things” part.

“Wait, excuse me, stop” interjected Greene. “‘I don’t know on those things.’ Is that what it says?”

Greene went on to deny that it was her text message.

“Why don’t you tell that story,” asked Greene, referring to the “’I don’t know on those things” part of the text message and omitting the next part in which she nonetheless encouraged Meadows to “tell” Trump about the “Marshall law” conversation.

“You’re lying. You’re a liar. You know why people don’t like you?” added Greene. “Because you’re a liar. Why do you want to lie on television for your viewers.”

“I’m not trying to lie,” said Acosta.

“You’re accusing me of something and then when you read the actual words it tells another story,” said Greene. “It tells the truth.”

