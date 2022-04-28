Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) denied she advocated for martial law so Donald Trump could’ve stopped President Joe Biden’s inauguration and remained in power.

Greene gave an interview to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night, and part of the discussion revolved around the newly-revealed text messages between Greene and former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In those texts, Greene called for Trump to calm down his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, but days later, she floated the idea of Trump declaring “Marshall law” [SIC] to void the 2020 election, which she claimed was “stolen.”

Ingraham brought up that topic between questions about Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ongoing scandal — noting that Greene’s martial law suggestion came three days before Biden took office. Asked for her response to the texts obtained by CNN, Greene said, “those are reportedly my text messages. I think if people read them for themselves, if those are my text messages, they clearly say that I was not calling for that. I actually said that’s something I don’t know about.”

“So you never advocated martial law, that President Trump should use martial law to stop the transition of power?” Ingraham asked. “You never advocated for that, did you?”

“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law,” Greene replied.

“I don’t know if you have that up on the screen right now,” Greene continued. Ingraham told her “no.” Greene went on to say, “If you put that text message up, it is clear and easy to read that if that’s my text messages, and that’s what they are reporting. I don’t recall if they are, but if they are, those text messages do not I’m say calling for martial law.”

For reference, here’s the Greene text message to Meadows, dated Jan. 17, 2021

In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!

Greene is under fire not only for her suggestion, but also because she just swore under oath that she couldn’t remember urging Trump toward martial law. Ingraham, however, indicated her support for the congresswoman by saying, “I thought it was kind of an unfair hit on you because you said ‘several’ members were [saying it], and then they used that to say you were, and I just wanted to give you the chance to tell us one way or another whether you thought that President Trump asking for martial law would be a good idea.”

Watch Greene’s response above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com