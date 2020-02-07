WATCH: Mayor Pete Scowls at Moderator for Asking If Biden is a Risk Because of Son Hunter: ‘No!’

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg visibly scowled at a debate moderator who asked if the potential for investigations into Hunter Biden made Joe Biden a risky nominee, and flatly responded “No!”

At Friday night’s ABC News Democratic Presidential Debate in New Hampshire, moderator Linsey Davis referenced the potential for investigations into Hunter Biden, which are predicated on debunked conspiracy theories, saying that “Republicans in Congress have already started investigating Vice President Biden’s son Hunter.”

“Mayor Buttigieg, do you think that there’s a danger for the Democratic party to nominate a candidate who is still under the threat of investigation?” Davis asked.

Buttigieg scowled for a moment and said “No!”

“And we are not going to let them change the subject, this is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden, or any Biden,” Mayor Pete continued. “This is about an abuse of power by the president.”

“Look, the vice president and I and all of us are competing, but we’ve got to draw a line here,” Buttigieg said. “And to be the kind of president, to be the kind of human being who would seek to turn someone against his own son, who would seek to weaponize a son against his own father, is an unbelievably dishonorable thing that is just one more example of why we as a party have to be completely united in doing whatever it takes at the end of the day to make sure that this president does not get a second term.”

Watch the clip above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]