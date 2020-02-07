comScore

CNN Mocked for Report About ‘Online Bullying’ by Sanders Supporters: ‘BREAKING: The Internet Is Mean’

By Reed RichardsonFeb 7th, 2020, 9:06 pm

CNN’s report on “online bullying” by Bernie Sanders’ supporters was mercilessly mocked by many of those same supporters and other critics for being naive and unfair.

On Thursday, the network aired a piece by Drew Griffin, CNN investigative reporter, that looked at Sanders’ fans online behavior and quoted several people who were targeted for comments they made that were critical of the candidate. To emphasize Griffin’s reporting, CNN re-aired the segment two more times in the hours before the latest Democratic debate on Friday nights.

But Griffin’s decision to cite random Twitter accounts with small followings as examples of Sanders’ stans wrathful online reputation earned strong blowback as disingenuous cherry-picking. Many pro-Sanders critics fired back that they have been subject to just as vicious harassment, but that there experiences didn’t fit in CNN’s narrative.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: