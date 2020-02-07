CNN Mocked for Report About ‘Online Bullying’ by Sanders Supporters: ‘BREAKING: The Internet Is Mean’

CNN’s report on “online bullying” by Bernie Sanders’ supporters was mercilessly mocked by many of those same supporters and other critics for being naive and unfair.

On Thursday, the network aired a piece by Drew Griffin, CNN investigative reporter, that looked at Sanders’ fans online behavior and quoted several people who were targeted for comments they made that were critical of the candidate. To emphasize Griffin’s reporting, CNN re-aired the segment two more times in the hours before the latest Democratic debate on Friday nights.

But Griffin’s decision to cite random Twitter accounts with small followings as examples of Sanders’ stans wrathful online reputation earned strong blowback as disingenuous cherry-picking. Many pro-Sanders critics fired back that they have been subject to just as vicious harassment, but that there experiences didn’t fit in CNN’s narrative.

Such little babies. BREAKING: The internet is mean. Pretending it’s some sort of pathology unique to Sanders supporters is, and always has been, calculated deceit on the part of coddled elites who expect constant deference and are drowning in entitlement syndromes: https://t.co/H8MmlyO6I2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 7, 2020

Just watched this segment at the gym and almost ripped the TV off the stand but then figured it would be better to put in my 30 minutes on the treadmill and regain my strength for the long haul. Both CNN and MSNBC are clearly out to undermine the Sanders campaign. https://t.co/cDBvasZhOv — Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) February 7, 2020

can someone please do a comparative analysis of how many Attack of the Bernie Bro pieces we’ve gotten in major US media in the past month versus articles about people who’ve died because they can’t afford healthcare. I’d wager it’s at least 4-to-1 https://t.co/YEh8HPC5TD — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) February 7, 2020

.@CNN singling out #BernieBros pre debate is a joke. It happens across the board in = per-capita percentages, exacerbated by baseless #MSM attacks & more #s supporting Bernie — They just went after @davidsirota — If they want things to settle down, stop the desperate attacks pic.twitter.com/eqbQX0oi4i — Jeffrey Ventre (@jeffrey_ventre) February 8, 2020

If you are worried about Bernie Bros online GET THE FUCK OUT OF POLITICS. It’s brutal, uncompromising and heinous. All you should say when you hear bullshit stories about Bernie Bros being mean online is “Then I want that army battling Trump.” Cause YOU’RE FIGHTING FASCISM — Iowa’s Dave Anthony (@daveanthony) February 7, 2020

Fucked up big time having MSNBC on while CNN was doing a piece that showed a bunch of Pete is a rat posts lol. Spin the news roulette wheel to find out who’s embarrassing themselves more. — Luke O’Neil (@lukeoneil47) February 7, 2020

im done. like the abuse i got to my Splinter email from LIBERALS was several magnitudes of order worse than this pic.twitter.com/Yz1cDjpAa3 — app developer @ DNC (sry!!) (@kath_krueger) February 7, 2020

i love that they have tweets from random accounts calling people corrupt as the pinnacle of online bullying, when hillary clinton is very publicly attacking the democratic front runner on every outlet that will have her on for her new doc that will come out on super tuesday https://t.co/X1LOfjtM1J — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 7, 2020

The Mayor Pete-as-rat cartoon is infinitely funnier in the context of a collage, then double-infinity funnier in that it’s being broadcast by a major news network. This will certainly make everyone think twice about continuing to do mean dunks on twitter. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 7, 2020

