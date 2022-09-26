WATCH: Michael Cohen’s Stunning Yoda Impression Mocking Trump’s ‘Jedi Mind Tricks’ of Telepathic Declassification

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, mocked his old boss for claiming he had the power to declassify top secret documents with merely a thought.

Cohen joined Jonathan Capehart on Sunday to discuss the legal pressure Trump is under from the special master reviewing the case of the sensitive documents the former president was keeping at Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie not only tasked Trump’s lawyers to prove the former president’s claim that the FBI planted incriminating evidence against him during their search through his Florida estate, he is also demanding proof that the documents were, in fact, declassified as Trump claims.

Capehart addressed all of this at the top of The Sunday Show for MSNBC, along with the fact that Trump just claimed to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that presidents can declassify by just “thinking about it.” When Cohen was welcomed onto the show, he laughed at the former president’s claims before busting out the Star Wars references and saying Trump is trying to pull off a “Jedi mind trick” with America.

“Can you imagine?” Cohen said through his giggling. “First he goes after the after the FBI. Then he turns around, and he wants to use the Jedi mind trick.”

From there, Cohen did his best impression of Frank Oz as he took on the voice of Yoda using the Force to make people actually believe Trump’s claim about how declassification works.

“I mean, this guy is out of his mind,” Cohen said as his voice returned to normal. “He’s really, truly lost it.”

The impression delighted Capehart, who called it an “incredible” likeness of the Jedi Order’s leader.

Watch above via MSNBC.

