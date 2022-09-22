Special Master Turns the Screws on Trump’s Lawyers, Orders They Put in Writing Claim FBI Planted Evidence During Search

U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie, who is serving as the special master former President Donald Trump requested to review documents seized from his home, ordered Trump’s lawyers Thursday to make an official declaration if they truly believe the FBI planted evidence.

Dearie’s order read:

No later than Sept. 30, 2022, Plaintiff shall submit a declaration or affidavit that includes each of the following factual matters: a. A list of any specific items set forth in the Detailed Property Inventory that Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the Premises on Aug. 8, 2022

The special master apparently referred to the multiple claims made by Trump and his lawyers since August 8th suggesting that the FBI planted evidence.

“They leak, lie, plant fake evidence, allow the spying on my campaign, deceive the FISA Court, RAID and Break-Into my home, lose documents, and then they ask me, as the 45th President of the United States, to trust them. Look at the I.G. Reports on Comey, McCabe, and others. Things are safer in the middle of Central Park!” Trump raged on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s lawyers have additionally claimed publicly that they cannot verify if the government’s inventory list is accurate.

Trump “also claimed to have declassified documents found in that search that were marked classified and were highly sensitive,” notes Perry Stein of the Washington Post.

“His lawyers have not made similar assertions in court, however, instead saying they have not reviewed the seized materials and are unable to confirm whether the government’s inventory list is accurate,” Stein explained, hitting at the reasoning behind Dearie’s order.

“This submission shall be Plaintiff’s final opportunity to raise any factual dispute as to the completeness and accuracy of the Detailed Property Inventory,” Dearie noted in his filing – making clear that Trump’s legal team has one last time to clarify exactly what they believe was in Trump’s possession that the FBI seized.

