WATCH: NBC’s Today Honors Pete Williams in a Sendoff Celebrating His 29 Years With the Network

On Friday morning, NBC’s Today gave an emotional tribute to longtime Justice Correspondent Pete Williams, who is retiring from the network after 29 years of a storied journalism career.

Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, joined by NBC’s Sheinelle Jones and Tom Llamas held a touching toast to Williams on his final day with the network.

Two months ago, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim announced that Williams was set to retire in a bittersweet note to network employees. Oppenheim praised Williams’ personality as well as his professional accolades saying he “has been one of the nation’s foremost authorities covering the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice for nearly three decades.”

Prior to joining NBC News, Williams was a spokesperson for the Pentagon under former Vice President Dick Cheney .

Williams joined the Today show for a surprise toast and retrospective video outlining his storied career at NBC.

“It’s a bittersweet farewell to one of our most beloved colleagues and friends,” said Guthrie about Williams.

Kotb continued, “Most beloved is a good word for the nearly thirty years Pete Williams has been a rock for our NBC family. He covered the Supreme Court, the Justice Department, and really see of the biggest stories of our lifetime.”

“Unfortunately for us today, he adjourns for a well-earned retirement,” remarked Guthrie.

The screen then cut to a collection of clips from Williams’ career, highlighting his award-winning reporting from nearly three decades. The video included moments like the election recount of 2000, the 9/11 investigation and aftermath, and the Supreme Court’s decision on gay marriage.

The video additionally featured emotional testimonies from some of Williams’ longtime colleagues at the network including Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, and NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt.

“I love and adore all my colleagues,” said Holt. “Pete, though, has brought a special something to this network for so long.”

Following the clip, just about everyone was teary eyed including Williams who quipped, “the first thing that I look at when I see that tape is how little I’ve changed over the years.”

“The thought of being part of this organization for 29 years is just a dream come true,” continued Williams, “I am just so proud.”

To conclude Guthrie raised a glass to Williams saying “We love you Pete, you really are irreplaceable, and you are the best of us.”

