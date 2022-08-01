WATCH: OAN’s Chanel Rion Tears Into ‘America-Hating Lesbian Pothead’ Brittney Griner During Network’s Last Day on Cable

During its last day on cable, One America News Network’s Chanel Rion slammed Brittney Griner as an “America-hating lesbian pothead” amid the WNBA superstar being held in Russian custody.

Griner was detained in February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal. She pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Progressive media watchdog Media Matters first flagged Rion’s tirade.

“Break out the hashtags! Free Brittney! Make a deal!” said Rion in a mocking tone. “Recall Brittney Griner protested the American flag and anthem by telling the WNBA these hate symbols had no place in the WNBA. Oh, yeah. Griner is one of theirs, alright.”

Rion went on to blast the Biden administration’s reported offer of convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine. Whelan has been detained in Russia since 2018, having been accused of spying. He is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence. Bout is serving a 25-year sentence on arms trafficking and conspiracy charges.

So here’s what the geniuses at the Biden State Department drummed up: a trade. A convicted Russian arms dealer, aka merchant of death, in exchange for an America-hating lesbian pothead. Oh, and as a bonus, throw in that Marine, too. How do you think the Russians are seeing this? That the Biden administration leapt into action for a woman who would spit on our flag and anthem but dragged its feet for a Marine who would die for that same flag and anthem, and they see nothing wrong with this? They say America is back? Pure delusion and denial.

OAN recently lost its deal with Verizon FIOS, its last major cable or satellite carrier, after being dropped by DirecTV earlier this year. Monday is its last day on the Verizon package.

Watch above, via OAN.

