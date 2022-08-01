Jon Stewart Joins Veterans Outside Capitol to Push PACT Act, Responds to Critics: ‘I’m Hunter Biden’s Cocaine Dealer. I Get It.’

Jon Stewart joined a group of veterans outside the Capitol on Monday to continue pushing the stalled PACT Act, legislation aimed at expanding healthcare services for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas. The comedian also took some time to address his critics, jokingly admitting, “I’m Hunter Biden’s cocaine dealer.”

“I’m a liberal piece of shit,” Stewart said with a twang. “I get it. I know what I am. I’m Hunter Biden’s cocaine dealer. I get it. I’m more gay pride flag than man. I get it. But the VFW isn’t, and the American Legion isn’t, and the IAVA [Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America] isn’t, and DAV [Disabled American Veterans] isn’t, and the Wounded Warriors Project isn’t.”

The former Daily Show host has been pushing the PACT Act in recent weeks and specifically calling out Republican senators like Ted Cruz and Pat Toomey over the bill being stalled. Both senators have engaged in a war of words with the comedian and filmmaker. Toomey even dubbed Stewart, currently the host of Apple’s The Problem with Jon Stewart, a “pseudo-celebrity” in his critique. Toomey has said the bill will eventually pass, which Stewart has objected to, saying there needs to be more urgency to the bill as veterans exposed to burn pits are dealing with serious health issues, some even suffering from cancer.

“My suggestion to this Senate would be, when you come back, if all the members aren’t here, keep the lights on, keep the doors open, and don’t leave here tonight until you do the right thing by these folks. Don’t make it harder than it is,” Stewart said in front of demonstrating veterans on Monday.

Jon Stewart is back outside the Capitol advocating with veterans for passage of the #PACTAct. @jonstewart @Burnpit360 pic.twitter.com/jGpWJbaahi — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones1) August 1, 2022

