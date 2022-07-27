OAN Anchor Who Went on Homophobic Rant Against the Pride Flag Begs Leftists to Help Save Network Dropped by Verizon

One America News anchor Alison Steinberg asked liberals to help her save the far-right network in light of the news they will be dropped by their last major television carrier.

Verizon announced they will no longer air OAN on their Fios TV service after the end of July, saying the network “failed to agree to fair terms,” and an agreement could not be reached. The channel’s personalities have gone on the offensive against the telecommunications company for their “Marxist” corporate decision, and Steinberg took to Instagram on Tuesday with a plea for audiences to challenge the supposed “censorship” of OAN.

In her video, Steinberg railed against the mainstream media’s “brainwashing” while saying OAN’s rival networks have the right to their platforms. She claimed Verizon is lying about their reasons for dropping OAN, and that “big telecom is trying to nuke us into oblivion” by doing so.

“The fact that these telecom companies have the ability to invoke this tyrannical, authoritarian power should absolutely concern everyone, regardless of where you stand politically,” she said. “If we continue to allow this to happen…We will all find ourselves walking down a very slippery slope that will ultimately lead to communism.”

Steinberg, who is known for her multiple homophobic tirades in the past, went on to give several snide comments toward liberals and LGBTQ people, even as she asked them to join her cause

If you love freedom, if you love the ability to speak your mind, to believe in whatever it is you believe in, to marry whoever you want to marry, or for heaven’s sake, even have the ability to identify as whatever furry creature you’ve made up or whatever pronoun you’ve convinced yourself is your reality, well, then we all must come together now and put an end to this. I know its hard for you leftists to wrap your brains around this fact, but if they can cancel us conservatives, they will inevitably come for you too…It is absolutely crucial that, for once, we defy the powers that be, we all come together, set aside our differences in a unified effort so that we can recognize the horrifying danger that lies ahead. If you’re watching this, and you’re laughing and scoffing because you think you’re immune to what’s coming, you just wait. Enjoy your freedoms while you’ve still got ’em.

Watch above, via @Alisonsragepage.

