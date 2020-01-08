Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA), following criticism of the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani from many on the Left, accused Democrats of being “in love with terrorists.”

Appearing on Lou Dobbs Tonight, the Georgia congressman made the comments in response to a rhetorical question from the eponymous host about Democrats.

“The Democrats are, tomorrow, talking about constraining [President Donald Trump’s] authorities as the commander-in-chief, vis-a-vis Iraq,” Dobbs said. “How venal, how vapid can one party become?!”

Collins responded by blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and then the party at large.

“Nancy Pelosi does it again,” Collins said. “And her Democrats fall right in line.”

It was at that point when Collins made his comment.

“They’re in love with terrorists,” the congressman said of Democrats. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

