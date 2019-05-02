Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had his mic cut off by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) at the conclusion of this morning’s hearing, which was supposed to be held with Attorney General William Barr until he canceled over a format disagreement.

“We will not hear from the attorney general today but this committee intends to get the information it needs to conduct the constitutional oversight and legislative responsibilities,” Nadler said before closing the hearing today. “We will defend the constitutional scheme of equal and coordinate branches of government, we will make sure that no president becomes a monarch. We need the information without delay the hearing.”

Nadler then slammed down his gavel to end the session. Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) interjected by accusing the chairman of “trampling the minority” party as Gaetz tried to get a word in.

Gaetz, who had attempted to interrupt Nadler’s closing statements several times, then had his microphone abruptly killed while trying to argue with Nadler over his handling of the Barr-less hearing.

“Is it going to be, Mr. Chairman, there is not going to be a recognition of members who seek legitimate inquiry as to the procedures–,” Gaetz exclaimed before getting up and leaving after realizing his mic had been cut off.

Last night, Nadler issued a statement calling out Barr for refusing to appear before the committee because Democrats want their staff counsel to be allowed to question the attorney general.

“Given his lack of candor in describing the work of the Special Counsel, our Members were right to insist that staff counsel be permitted to question the Attorney General,” Nadler said last night. “I understand why he wants to avoid that kind of scrutiny, but when push comes to shove, the Administrative may not dictate the terms of a hearing in our hearing room.”

He has since threatened to hit Barr with a contempt citation for refusing to appear before Congress today.

