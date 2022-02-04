Sjoerd den Daas, the Greater China/East Asia correspondent, for the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, got pulled aside by Chinese officials while reporting live from the Beijing Olympics.

“Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal. Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later,” tweeted NOS on Friday.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Olympics is underway as China has been facing scrutiny over its human rights record such as its genocide of Uyghur Muslims and its censorship of dissenting ideas and media.

There is some domestic concern, most recently expressed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that Americans may find themselves in trouble with Chinese authorities for speaking out about such atrocities. She implored US Olympic athletes to not “risk” their personal safety with any public political criticism. This footage gives some merit to her warning.

Watch above, via NOS.

