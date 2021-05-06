Florida governor Ron DeSantis ended up going for pure showmanship as he gave Fox & Friends exclusive coverage of him signing a new elections bill into law.

DeSantis’ office drew public outrage on Thursday morning when they froze reporters from covering the governor’s bill signing in West Palm Beach. Fox News was the only outlet allowed to bring cameras inside the venue, where DeSantis gave an interview to Fox & Friends while he was surrounded by his cheering supporters.

“Right now I have what we think is the strongest election integrity measure in the country. I’m actually going to sign it right here,” DeSantis said, and sure enough, he did just that for the camera.

During the interview, Brian Kilmeade noted that the bill is focused on instituting new rules and regulations for election day procedures. No one brought up the voter suppression criticisms leveled against the bill as DeSantis continued to extol the positives with more cheering from the crowd.

From DeSantis:

This keeps us ahead of the curve. We put a lot of effort into the last election, and we wanted to make sure we did it well. We had 11 million votes counted by midnight, 99 percent. We think this’ll make it even better as we go forward, so we’re proud of the strides that we’ve made. We’re not resting on our laurels, and me signing this bill says ‘Florida, your vote counts. Your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency, and this is a great place for democracy’

Mediaite reached out to Fox News for comment, and a spokesperson said “Fox & Friends did not request or mandate that the May 6th event and interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) be exclusive to Fox News Media entities.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]