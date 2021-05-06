comScore Ron DeSantis Sparks Outrage By Blocking Media — Except Fox News — From Signing of Voting Law

By Ken MeyerMay 6th, 2021, 8:44 am

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is apparently giving Fox News exclusive media access to the signing of his new elections reform bill.

DeSantis will sign the bill at an event at West Palm Beach set for Thursday morning. The purpose of the Republican-backed SB90 bill is to impose regulations on ballot drop boxes, restrict third-party voter registration organizations, and would place new rules on voting by mail. The bill is a subject of controversy, however, with critics arguing that the bill was crafted to suppress voting and perpetuate unsubstantiated fraud concerns derived from the 2020 election.

News sources report that the ceremony is happening at the Hilton hotel by Palm Beach International Airport, ands hosted by a pro-Donald Trump organization. Multiple outlets are claiming that the media is being blocked from the bill-signing, as it is being presented as a Fox News “exclusive” event.

DeSantis’ office granting exclusivity to a preferred media outlet for the signing of a new law is, by any measure, an unusual occurrence that raises legitimate questions about the intent and transparency of the bill. As such, the signing’s media arrangement has drawn significant disapproval from a number of news watchers.

