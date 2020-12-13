Saturday Night Live mocked Newsmax and its pro-Trump election coverage by introducing Sportsmax, a network refusing to admit that the New York Jets ever lose.

The sketch began with a voiceover explaining, “Millions of real Americans are switching from Fox News to Newsmax because Newsmax tells them the truth, that Donald Trump could still win this election.”

It’s then explained that Newsmax has launched Sportsmax, “the network for real Jets fans, giving you the truth about America’s favorite football team.”

Alex Moffat, playing one of the Sportsmax anchors, noted that “mainstream sports networks like ESPN” are saying that the Jets haven’t won a single game this season, which he insisted is not the case.

“The truth is, the Jets have already won 11 games this season,” said Beck Bennett in character as the other Sportsmax anchor. He then pointed to a chart showing the numbers of the Jets’ game against the Buffalo Bills, during which the Jets were up 3-0 during the first quarter, and declared that “something very suspicious happened” when the Bills won the next three quarters. “Either the Jets won three to nothing or this whole game is rigged,” he added.

Host Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson then appeared as Jets experts Deluca and Delvecchio, who questioned the NFL’s trustworthiness when it comes to scoring football games.

“I have sworn affidavits from 500 Jets fans who swear they witnessed the Jets win,” said Chalamet’s character.

“There’s eight million Jets fans out there!” added Davidson in character. “They have nothing to gain by lying about this!”

Chalamet’s character continued, “Let’s look at this logically. Only a really bad team would only score three points during a football game, and the Jets are the greatest team ever. So something’s not adding up here!”

“The whole house of cards collapses,” added Davidson. “Long story short, the Jets are going to the Super Bowl. That’s a promise.”

