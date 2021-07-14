WATCH: Steve Mnuchin Repeatedly Refuses to Acknowledge Trump Lost the Election

Former Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin repeatedly refused to acknowledge that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 general election during a CNBC interview with Eamon Javers Wednesday morning.

Shifting the interview from cybersecurity and the state of the US economy, Javers brought up the “legacy of January 6,” and noted, “we have seen the former president out there saying the election was stolen from him.”

“You worked for former President Trump,” Javers added. “You know him well. When the president says the election in November was stolen, do you believe that was a lie?”

“Let me just say, I was very, very involved in the campaign in 2016,” Mnuchin replied. “I traveled with the president across the country and was integrally involved in everything. In 2020, I wasn’t able to participate in the campaign. I also was focused on a massive amount of work in Covid, so I’m really just watching this from the outside.”

“But even from the outside, you were the Secretary of the Treasury, you had some access to the Trump administration,” Javers pressed. “Is it a lie for the former president to say that the election was stolen? ”

“What I’m saying is i’m focused on our investments and business going forward i think the president’s policies were extraordinary in Covid, whether vaccines or other issues all the work we did under covid, the bipartisan support we had to get the economy recovered.

“Okay, I think that gives us a sense of your position there,” Javers summed up before moving on.

Watch above via CNBC>

