Bill Maher Hammers Trump’s Low Ratings Amid Reflecting Pool Debacle: ‘He’s at 25% With Independents and 0% With Ducks’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher hammered President Donald Trump over his low approval ratings in the polls and his difficulties with the Reflecting Pool renovation amid reports he was warned the project was “unfeasible.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Vice President JD Vance, 50th vice president of the United States and author of the #1 New York Times bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” and the new memoir “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

The panel guests were Senator Raphael Warnock, Democratic senator from Georgia, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and author of the new book “The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America”; and Larry Wilmore, comedian, writer, and guest star in the new HBO Original limited series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America,” debuting Friday, June 26.

Maher devoted a good chunk of his monologue to the Reflecting Pool — including a sharp and pointed jab at his ratings:

BILL MAHER: Thank you, great to be here, I know. It’s our last show for, take a summer break for a month, you gotta give me a little time off, it’s been nerve-racking lately. Fourth of July coming up, and you know what? Today it opened, Supergirl, perfect for the Fourth of the July, what? Yeah, big superhero, another superhero movie opened this week, but what’s going on in Washington? Deadpool. Oh, we’ve killed the reflecting pool. I’m tired of hearing about the goddamn reflecting pool, I’ve got to say. I don’t really give a sh*t about the reflecting pool. And I love America, but I’ve gotta admit, we’re the only place you could make a pool improve by pissing in it. All right. And, you know, it started out innocently enough. I wasn’t against the idea that we should spiffy up Washington a little. It needed a little spiffing up, so they tried it with the pool. Whatever happened, you do know what happened next. The algae. Then the pool was filled with algae. So then they put a fence around the pool, I like that. I for one am tired of algae coming into this country. Getting over that fence. I mean, look. We don’t know what caused the problems in the pool. Trump says it’s lunatic liberals. Also what he calls me, but you know, I was not in Washington. Who vandalized it. So now he’s suing ABC News for reporting falsely on the pool, and ABC… ABC says this is baseless, outrageous, and preposterous, and how would you like us to make out the check? I care. But, uh… But you know, the problem is now, there are dead ducks in the pool, or possibly murdered by Antifa. I don’t know. But you know the pool is dragging down the president’s approval ratings. It’s like a little in the low 30s now in the country and among independents, 25%– and 0% with ducks.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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