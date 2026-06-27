Trump Lashes Out in Wild Rant About New Dem Winners: ‘They Want to End Religion!’

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats in a wild rant about the progressive candidates who won surprise primary victories this week, claiming that “They want to end religion!”

Trump spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, DC, on Friday and delivered several rants on the Democratic Socialist candidates in the Democratic Party, including on riff in which he claimed the “communists” in the party “want to end religion”:

So, I’m saving Christians throughout the world, even though we are not in those various countries where you read about this. But they’d like to make our country just like those countries. That’s where they started. They started right where we are right now. But I’m saving them by hitting these terrorists very violently and very hard. We’re hitting them very hard by the greatest weapons on Earth, taking them out. We know where they are. We hunt them down or we take them out. Think of it, they go into a village and they just kill everybody. It’s like crazy. They will close your churches in this country. They go communist, and they’re trying to. They will kill your people. And that’s what they’re about. They want to end religion. They have to end religion because their ideology doesn’t work if you have strong religion. People like you that are so incredible and love our country so much and love God. This is the greatest threat to our country since its founding, in my opinion, 250 years ago. What’s happening right now? It’s the greatest threat. People don’t look at that. Well, oh, three people were elected. No, no. Many more than three people. And the other people are being swayed because they don’t have the sense to see what’s happening. They don’t have the sense. Their followers are not leaders, even though they’re politicians, in some cases successful ones.

Watch above via Faith and Freedom.

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