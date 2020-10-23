Watch Stunning Moment Trump Defended Orphaning 500+ Kids By Boasting Their Detention Facilities Are ‘So Clean’

The final presidential debate is in the books, and almost every professional in the political media world is looking through a flurry of noteworthy moments trying to find existential meaning for political media careerists.

One such moment came in a conversation focused on over 500 immigrant children who seem to have been permanently separated from their parents by the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, and President Donald Trump responding to that horror by boasting about how well they are being taken care of and the cleanliness of the facilities in which they are being detained.

The topic of immigration policy was raised by moderator Kristen Welker. “Mr. President, your administration separated children from their parents at the border, at least 4,000 kids,” she noted. “You’ve since reversed your zero-tolerance policy, but the United States can’t locate the parents of more than 500 children. So how will these families ever be reunited?”

Trump ignored the question and pivoted to how the children arrived at the border, suggesting that the issue isn’t the suddenly orphaned kids at the hands of his administration’s policy, but the “bad people and cartels” who brought them to the border.

When Welker pressed for an answer to her actual question, Trump then pivoted to “who built the cages” that the kids are ostensibly held in, suggesting that they were leftover from the Obama administration in which his political opponent, Joe Biden, served as Vice President.

And so it went until, as Biden wrapped up this portion of the debate, he laced into Trump about the orphaned children. “What happened? Parents, their kids were ripped from their arms and separated,” he exclaimed. “Now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone, nowhere to go, nowhere to go. It’s criminal. It’s criminal.”

It was at that moment that, insisting to get the last word, Trump appeared to defend the parentless children. “They are so well taken care of,” he said. “They’re in facilities that were so clean.”

Never mind that 500-plus kids are now forever without their parents due to his border policy, just know that the detention facility accommodations are really clean.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.