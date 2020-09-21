WATCH: The View Ignites After Meghan McCain Says She Expects Rumored Trump SCOTUS Pick to Be ‘Slandered and Maimed’

Whoopi Goldberg promptly threw to commercial Monday when her colleagues on The View were on the verge of a major fight over the fallout of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

The show started its week by addressing Ginsburg’s legacy on the Supreme Court, and the brewing political fight as President Donald Trump and his Republican allies prepare to fast-track a nominee to take her place on the bench. When Meghan McCain got her turn to chime in, she acknowledged the accusations of hypocrisy flung at Republicans over their conduct with Merrick Garland in 2016, but nonetheless spoke in favor of having a full court in session in the event that the 2020 election is legally contested.

After that, McCain brought up the Brett Kavanugh hearings by calling them a game-changer among Republicans and said, “I was completely radicalized by the experience of watching him testify.”

“There were accusations of him being part of a rape gang, and accusations that were completely baseless, and it has showed that Democrats will do anything and everything to smear any conservative,” McCain said. “Amy Coney Barrett is a hardcore Catholic, among other things. She has seven children. I completely expect her to be — if she is the nominee — to be slandered and maimed in a way we’ve never seen before, and I don’t think that’s what anyone wants.”

After McCain finished, Joy Behar countered by saying that “The majority of Americans do not want Roe v. Wade overturned,” and Sara Haines pointed to the evidence of Republican hypocrisy with their support for Trump’s push to replace Ginsburg before the 2020 election is decided. McCain responded that “everyone is behaving badly” by politicizing SCOTUS, and she also groaned about the condescension pro-life people like her receive for opposing Roe v. Wade.

After that, Haines tried to make a point by invoking a quote from Barrett, but when McCain brought up Kavanuagh again to accuse Haines of “slandering” Barrett, things swiftly escalated to the point that Goldberg stepped in and cut off the segment.

Watch above, via ABC.

