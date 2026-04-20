‘Sorry, JD Vance’: CNN’s John King Lays Out Disaster Scenario for VP’s 2028 Presidential Hopes

CNN’s John King said this year’s midterm election could be a harbinger of doom for Vice President JD Vance’s presidential aspirations.

Democrats are optimistic heading into November’s elections. President Donald Trump’s approval rating is hovering around 40%, depending on the poll. Moreover, historically, the incumbent president’s party loses seats in midterm contests. Republicans narrowly control the House by just three votes. In the Senate, which the GOP controls 53-47, Democrats would have to gain a total of four seats to take back the chamber.

On Monday’s OutFront, King reported from Ohio, where Vance briefly represented the state in the Senate before becoming vice president.

“Ohio is home to JD Vance, obviously, and he’s expected to run for president, obviously,” host Erin Burnett said. “But from what you’re looking at there, how much of all of this is a major warning sign for him?”

“It’s one of the reasons we’re here,” King said, live from Zanesville. “Number one, is this really competitive? Democrats haven’t had a governor in 15 years.”

King went on to outline a scenario in which Republicans get drubbed in midterms, creating a lane for 2028 GOP presidential candidates who are not firmly in the MAGA movement:

If Republicans get shellacked in the elections, Democrats take the House, maybe if they win Ohio, they get close, or maybe they even take the Senate. We’ll see how that plays out. That would be a repudiation of Trump, which of course would hurt JD Vance. He’s Trump’s vice president. If Republicans get shellacked in the midterms, guess what? There will be more Republicans running in 2028 saying, “We need to go in a different direction. Sorry, JD Vance. We need to get away from Donald Trump, away from Trumpism, away from tariffs.”

Last week, Vance conceded that “young voters” oppose Trump’s war on Iran, which remains broadly unpopular.

“I recognize that a lot of young voters don’t love the policy that we have in the Middle East, ok?” the vice president lamented. “Don’t get disengaged because you disagree with the administration on one topic. Get more involved. Make your voice heard even more. That’s how we ultimately take the country back.

Watch above via CNN.

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