‘We Have Taken Their Arrows’: Trump-Allied Senate Nominee Don Bolduc Celebrates Win With Prop Shield and Arrows

By Ken Meyer Sep 14th, 2022
 

New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc decided to bring props out with him as he celebrated his triumph in the primary election.

Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has embraced Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, defeated centrist Chuck Morse in Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP primary. The result means Bolduc will face Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in the state’s general election, and the development signals the continued march of 2022 midterm Republican candidates who’ve cast doubt on the 2020 election’s legitimacy.

On Tuesday night, Bolduc brandished a shield pierced with arrows as he made celebratory remarks to his supporters.

“We have taken their arrows!” He said. “We have successfully protected ourselves! We are now going to rally around the circle: unity, freedom, liberty, and together, we’re gonna beat Maggie Hassan!”

Judging by the design and the size of the shield, the armor piece appears to be a children’s costume prop referencing the movie 300. Political observers weighed in on that, along with the performativeness of Bolduc’s victory lap:

