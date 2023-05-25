‘We Need to Talk to People!’ Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Audience Booing Republican Governor

Whoopi Goldberg admonished the live audience on The View on Thursday after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) elicited boos while joining the program.

The exchange happened during a conversation about gun reform. Goldberg pushed Sununu on a possible ban on AR-15s.

“Why are you holding on to this one gun?” she asked.

“The automatic rifle that killed a bunch of children who are just going to school. That gun,” added co-host Joy Behar.

“I’m not banning any guns. I’m going to provide access to mental health. We’re going to get at the core of the issue,” Sununu replied as the boos began.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Goldberg jumped in, declaring, “No booing.”

“No Republican will ever come back here if you are going to boo,” said Behar.

Goldberg turned to address the ABC talk show’s audience and said, “We need to talk to people to find out what they’re thinking.”

“And are they thinking in the right way? He’s not going to be perfect. None of them are. But at least give people the opportunity to say what’s going on. We’ll be right back,” Goldberg declared as she thanked Sununu for joining the show.

Watch the full clip above via ABC.

