White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley argued on Friday that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a “favor” by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden because he wanted to get to the bottom of “corruption in the 2016 election.”

Gidley made the comments during an appearance on Fox & Friends, in which he described the whistleblower as an “unnamed, unmasked person who wasn’t even part of the call who used news clippings to make the claim that there was a problem to change Nancy Pelosi’s mind in a few hours.”

The White House aide also defended Trump’s comment on whistleblower and their sources being a spy guilty of “treason,” saying the “leaks are dangerous” for national security and “disgusting.”

“Of course the president talked about looking into corruption in the 2016 election, and I’m old enough to remember when Democrats used to want to find out what happened in the 2016 election,” added Gidley while suggesting that the president’s July 25 call with the Ukraine president was innocuous. “In fact they pushed the entire country through a Russian witch-hunt hoax to get the bottom of it. The Democrats didn’t like what they heard from the Mueller report. Now they are moving into Ukraine.”

Gidley went on to insist that Trump “has done nothing wrong. So many entities have now ruled this was just commonplace.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

6.2.5

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com