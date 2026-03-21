CNN’s Abby Phillip Confronts Ex-Trump Spox Over Campaign Promise: ‘Said Kamala Harris Is Going To Start A War.’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip confronted ex-Trump spox Hogan Gidley over President Donald Trump’s no new wars campaign promise and his insistence that former Vice President Kamala Harris would start a war if she were elected.

The Trump administration got more bad news this week when wholesale inflation came in more than twice as high as expected as the war in Iran roils an already-troubled economy and gas prices skyrocket.

On Friday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, ex-Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci asked Gidley about campaigning as anti-war, and Phillip chimed in that “he explicitly said in the campaign that his opponent would start a war with Iran”:

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: If I could just ask Hogan a question, you guys campaigned on no more forever wars, and so this is the definition of a forever war. So —

PHILLIP: And might I just add to that, he explicitly said in the campaign that his opponent would start a war with Iran.

GIDLEY: Sure.

PHILLIP: And then he started a war with Iran. So, you can say, of course, like he said, like every other president has said, Iran should never have a nuclear weapon, but he was the only person who explicitly argued to the American people that they should elect him because the other guy or woman was going to start a war and then he did the exact same thing.

GIDLEY: What he said was he wanted no more stupid wars and no more long-term protracted wars.

PHILLIP: He also said Kamala Harris is going to start a war.

GIDLEY: Neither one — this is neither one of those two things.

PHILLIP: You probably don’t remember.

GIDLEY: He literally said, no new wars. PHILLIP: But he said Kamala Harris was going to start a war with Iran.

GIDLEY: Sure.

FMR. LT. GOV. ABEL MALDONADO (R-CA): He said Obama was going to start a war in 2013.

PHILLIP: He said Obama was going to start a war, yes.

MALDONADO: I’m — I don’t like to tell my age, but I’m 58 years old. And —

SCARAMUCCI: You’re spring chicken, man.

MALDONADO: — 47 years of my life, for 47 years of my life, George H. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush have said to me that, you know, Iran’s a threat. Iran is a threat. And, yes, we are safer today than we were prior to this regime being gone. Right now, what President Trump needs to do is —

PHILLIP: The regime is not gone.

MOCKLER: The regime is not gone.

MALDONADO: The regime is going to be gone.

MOCKLER: How? There’s 300,000 IRGC members who will die, the very last one.

MALDONADO: Air force, gone. Radars, gone. Marines, gone.

MOCKLER: One person is not the regime.

SCARAMUCCI: We know that that actually isn’t true, because I had —

MALDONADO: What do you mean it’s not true?

SCARAMUCCI: I had Israelis in my office today and they’re getting bombarded in Tel Aviv every 90 minutes. They’re taking their kids out of their apartments and putting them into bomb shelter. They’re not 100 percent gone. I hear what the president’s saying, but I’m just telling you what’s happening on the ground.