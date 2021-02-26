‘What’s Changed?’ CNN’s Burnett Confronts WH Official Over 2019 Biden Comments on Making Saudi Arabia ‘Pay the Price’

CNN’s Erin Burnett questioned White House communications director Kate Bedingfield Friday over the Biden administration not sanctioning Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman directly over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions in connection with Khashoggi’s murder, but no direct consequences for the crown prince in particular.

Burnett asked, “Why is this? Does this send a message to the world that the U.S. will tolerate this?”

Bedingfield said no and responded that Biden has made clear he wants to have a “very different relationship” with Saudi Arabia from the previous administration.

“The fact of the release of this report today is one step forward in that way. It’s one step toward his commitment to transparency and accountability by making this information by making this information available,” she added.

Burnett then brought up comments Biden made in 2019, in which the then-presidential candidate said, “Khashoggi was, in fact, murder and dismembered. And I believe in the order of the crown prince. And I would make it very clear weere not going to in fact sell more weapons to them. We were going to in fact make them pay the price and make them in fact the pariah that they are. There’s very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia… They have to be held accountable.”

“He’s not making them a pariah. What’s changed?” Burnett asked.

Bedingfield said the Biden administration has “made clear” to the Saudi government that “this will not be tolerated.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

