Fox News Gets Most Viewers in Key Demo in Thursday Ratings Race, MSNBC Notches Total Day Win

Fox News had a strong showing in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 across key dayparts Thursday, while MSNBC was most-watched overall in total day and early morning.

MSNBC averaged 1.560 million total viewers Thursday, with 216,000 in the A25-54 demo. Fox was a very close second, with 1.555 million total viewers, and was first in the demo, with 251,000 – marking the network’s largest post-election total day win in the demo. CNN was third in total day, averaging 1.05 million total viewers and 233,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen.

Prime time belonged to Fox, which averaged 2.83 million total viewers, and dominated in the demo, with 481,000. MSNBC was second, with 2.55 million total viewers and 381,000 in the demo. CNN averaged 1.54 million total viewers and 345,000 in the demo Thursday.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in all of cable in total viewers and in the demo, with 3.41 million total viewers and 572,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was second in total viewers, with 3.24 million, and third in the demo, with 482,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.96 million, and second in the demo, with 499,000.

Morning Joe on MSNBC had the most viewers in the early morning, with 1.38 million, and 177,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends averaged 1.19 million total viewers, and won the demo with 200,000. CNN’s New Day was third, averaging 649,000 total viewers and 136,000 in the demo.

