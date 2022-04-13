White House Craps on Republican Glee Over Alleged Bird Pooping on Biden, Insists It’s a Smear

President Joe Biden appeared to get pooped on by a bird during a Tuesday speech in Iowa. The White House communications team, however, insists that’s a smear.

Video emerged Tuesday that showed a white substance of some sort falling from above and landing on the left lapel of Biden’s navy blue jacket. The RNC Twitter feed shared a slow-motion version of the video asking “Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden?”

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

Republican Twitter hijinks quickly followed. But the story of the alleged guano attack on the Commander in Chief is far from over, as White House officials have tried to wipe it away.

Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy shared his insights on this sh*t show on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning when his father Steve Doocy noted “When the president started off talking about blaming the Putin price hike a bird pooped on him,” then asked, “At what point did he realize that that had happened?”

“Hopefully, before he puts that jacket on again,” Peter Doocy joked. “For the record, they claim it was not from a bird but rather it was from corn as they were out in Iowa.”

Doocy was referencing a quote tweet of the RNC video sent by White House Communications Director Kate Beddingfield who dismissed the claim with “If you guys knew your way around a corn silo at all, you’d know it was corn.”

If you guys knew your way around a corn silo at all, you'd know it was corn. https://t.co/5oaoIjO5Le — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) April 12, 2022

Doocy followed with a bit of good-natured skepticism, adding “But, I was the Iowa guy in the state for a couple of years. I have been to some events in corn silos, I have never seen that happen.”

First of all, for a guy to have spent a couple of years in Iowa, Peter Doocy should know that corn silos are not the structures to hold anything other than corn, and certainly not presidential speeches.

“They say here at the white house the communications professionals here who are tasked with responding to birdpoopgate,” Doocy continued. “They say it was corn.”

Steve Doocy then reiterated “birdpoopgate” in the sort of tone that a proud dad has at a child’s solid joke.

