‘Who Has the Answers?’: Mother Says She Only Has Two Week Supply of Special Formula, No Word on When She Can Get More

The baby formula shortage across the U.S. is continuing to put parents in difficult positions, including one mother who says she only has a two-week supply of the medical-grade formula she needs for her two children and she’s getting no answers from formula makers or lawmakers.

Alexa Beichler joined America’s Newsroom on Fox News on Tuesday to discuss her situation, revealing the emergency shipment of 70,000 pounds of formula brought into the country did her no favors. The shipment, prompted by increasing supply chain issues, did not include the specific formula her two children need. Without it, there is the risk of permanent brain damage, the mother said.

Beichler recently received a call from representative, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), but was given no answers once she revealed the 70,000-pound shipment did not contain the formula she needs.

“That was kind of upsetting because if she can’t get any answers and I can’t get any answers, who has the answers?” the mother told co-host Julie Banderas.

Beichler also said she’s spoken with the maker of the formula she needs and was again not given a solution.

“It is nowhere to be found. It is not done being made yet. They are still on backorder. Nobody has it. So if she can’t get it for me, no one can,” Beichler said.

The only option for the mother at this point is to transition her kids to another special formula, but she said this is a grueling and time-consuming process and there are no guarantees her children will take to a new formula in such a short period.

“We don’t really know exactly what we’re doing. I guess we start transitioning them, but transitioning them is not easy at all,” she said. “Literally, it is tablespoon by tablespoon and takes days and days to do. It would be a rough, rocky road, and we started transitioning them already and he is not trying to drink all of his bottles … It’s a huge issue for us because if he doesn’t drink his bottles and get all of his formula then we’re in trouble.”

Out of stock rates for baby formula in the U.S. jumped to 70 percent for the week ending on May 22, according to a report from Datasembly, which is a jump from 45 percent the week before.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com