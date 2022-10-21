‘Who in the Hell Do They Think They Are?’ Biden Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz for Opposing Student Debt Relief

President Joe Biden delivered a speech at Delaware State University on Friday to tout his student debt relief program. While doing so, he ripped three Republican lawmakers who have attacked the plan, which forgives $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

Democrats have hailed the move as needed assistance for Americans struggling with debt, while Republicans have claimed the plan is a taxpayer-funded giveaway that is unfair to those who have already paid off their student loans.

“Their outrage is wrong and it is hypocritical,” Biden said of the opposition. “But you know, we’re not letting them get away with it. They’ve been fighting us in the courts. But just yesterday, state court and the Supreme Court said no, we’re on Biden’s side.”

Biden turned his attention to Republican lawmakers who received loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic, and then subsequently had those loans forgiven.

“I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republicans, officials who had hundreds of thousands of dollars of debts, even millions of dollars in pandemic relief loans forgiven, who now are attacking me for helping working class and middle class Americans,” the president continued. “My team at the White House posted a video of this, folks, online.”

Biden proceeded to ding Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL) over their forgiven PPP loans.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, she and her husband got $180,000 in business loans forgiven from the PPP program,” Biden said. “She said it’s completely unfair for us to forgive student loans for working and middle class Americans. Representative Buchanan of Florida said our plan was reckless. Guess how much he got in that program forgiven? Two million, three hundred thousand dollars.”

Biden also went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who cast student borrowers as “slacker” baristas who “wasted seven years in college.”

“Ted Cruz, the great senator from Texas,” Biden said. “He said it’s for slackers, quote, ‘slackers’ who don’t deserve relief. Who in the hell do they think they are?”

The crowd hooted and applauded and the president continued his speech.

