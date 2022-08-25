White House Launches Twitter Offensive Against Republicans Who Had Millions in PPP Loans Forgiven

The White House hit back in a Twitter thread against a handful of House Republicans who spoke out against the president’s student debt forgiveness plan.

In each case, the Republican had government loans forgiven via the Paycheck Protection Program during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the federal government will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for every borrower who makes less than $125,000 per year. In some cases, those with Pell grants may receive up to $20,000 in relief.

The move elicited near-universal outcry among Republicans, who’ve portrayed the measure as a “giveaway” to undeserving college graduates with impractical degrees.

The White House’s Twitter account clapped back on Thursday, targeting critics of Biden’s plan by highlighting the millions in collective debt relief they received as part of PPP.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was first up.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

She was followed by Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who won Tuesday’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma was next.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Vc7mLQa2RS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

He was followed by Rep. Kevin Hern.

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Rep. Mike Kelly was next.

Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Finally, the White House put Rep. Matt Gaetz on blast.

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Some have objected to the comparison of student loans to PPP loans, the latter of which were meant to prop up business during a time of unprecedented, often government-mandated commercial inactivity.

