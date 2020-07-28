Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Get Into it Over Old View Interview: ‘I Was There!’ ‘No You Weren’t!’

The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain clashed over an old interview with Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory when McCain repeatedly insisted Goldberg wasn’t there, and Goldberg insisted that she was.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s hot-button chat show, The View crew devoted a segment to the “Challenge Accepted” social media trend, which is aimed at empowering women. Sunny Hostin expressed support for the idea, but McCain was more skeptical.

She explained that as a conservative woman, she often feels excluded from such trends, and gave the Women’s March as an example.

“When you’re talking about women’s empowerment, as a conservative woman there’s always a level of skepticism because we are never invited into circles traditionally,” McCain said. “In the Women’s March, we were literally not invited to join and told to stay home if you are pro-life.”

“It ended up being the leaders of the Women’s March had a strong ties to Farrakhan and a lot of anti-Semitic, in my opinion extremely problematic and controversial views and I wasn’t comfortable,” McCain continued, as Goldberg interrupted.

“I just want to say, one of the women had strong ties, not both of them. But go ahead,” Goldberg said.

“Well you can watch the tape of me interviewing them on the show and make your own decision,” McCain said, as Goldberg chimed in “Yeah, I was there.”

“You were not,” McCain said, to which Whoopi replied “I was there.”

“No you weren’t,” McCain insisted.

“I was there, I was there,” Goldberg repeated.

“You weren’t,” McCain again claimed.

“Yes I was, I sat right there. I will get it for you so you can see what I’m talking about, we had both women on,” Goldberg said.

“That’s not the point, I had a problem with the Women’s March, other people don’t, this is why this topic is ridiculous because again, conservative women, we just don’t have voices in places like this and that’s fine,” McCain said.

“Here’s my take for conservative women, if you want to join and put your picture up as well, there’s nothing stopping anybody. This is for all women. And if it’s not your thing then it’s not your thing,” Goldberg said.

So who’s right?

Goldberg, who was, indeed, on set when Women’s March co-founders Mallory and Bob Bland were interviewed in January of 2019, and McCain pressed Mallory on Farrakhan.

Goldberg noted as much at the end of Tuesday’s show, directing viewers to the show’s website to see the interview.

