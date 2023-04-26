Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Command Democrats to Fall in Line With Biden: ‘Get Behind Him and We Won’t Have a Problem’

Now that President Joe Biden has formally announced his intent to pursue re-election, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar implored Democrats to stop deliberating and fall in line behind him in 2024.

On Wednesday, The View held court over the potential rematch between Biden, former President Donald Trump, and their visions of America. As the panel talked about how the polls don’t look good for Biden or Trump, Goldberg moved on by rebuking several of the Republican Party’s most frequent attacks on Biden and the country’s elections.

“But Democrats, I don’t know why you’re talking about, you know — the person to do the job is doing the job,” Goldberg pivoted. “You get behind him, and we won’t have a problem. The minute you start making inroads — maybe this person, maybe this person — we’re done for! So make a decision! Make a decision.”

“Also, he needs another four years to finish the job,” Behar chimed in. “You can’t fight fascism in four years. You need eight years for that.”

“You also need people to recognize what their best interests are, because he has had a lot of accomplishments,” Goldberg continued. This marked the summarization of her colleagues’ take that Democrats have to do better at messaging and touting their successes.

“You know, he’s done a lot for the country. He brought us back from the precipice,” Goldberg concluded. “It’s not a perfect country, but it’s better than where we were.”

Goldberg’s remarks seemed directed at those who say Biden shouldn’t seek a second term, whether because of his age or his record as president. Even though Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have announced plans to challenge Biden for the Democratic Party’s nomination, both are seen as long-shot primary rivals for the incumbent.

