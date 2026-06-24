Elizabeth Warren Fires Back After Trump Cancels Signing Housing Bill By Calling Him Desperate: ‘He Is In Trouble’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fired back at President Donald Trump and called him desperate after he cancelled at the last minute signing a bill she had co-sponsored.

Warren joined MS NOW’s On the Line with Alicia Menendez on Wednesday shortly after Trump announced he was cancelling the signing of a sweeping, bipartisan bill aimed at increasing housing supply and lowering housing costs for Americans. Trump said he won’t sign the bill until the SAVE Act, voter ID legislation that creates new voting restrictions, is passed by Congress. The bill has been stalled in the Senate.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

In another post, he targeted Warren and argued her bill is “of minor importance.”

“The Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about,” he wrote.

Warren argued Trump’s cancellation proves two things: he doesn’t care about the rising costs Americans are facing and he’s growing desperate about Republicans’ chances in the midterm elections.

“Donald Trump seems to think that the way he and the Republicans will win elections is to keep American citizens from voting. At least keep certain American citizens from voting. That’s his entire plan. And you know why he’s doing that? Because he’s losing and he knows he’s losing,” Warren said after Menendez pointed to reports indicating the documentation that is required by the SAVE Act could leave millions of citizens scrambling to have access to vote in the midterms.

Warren believes Trump pays attention to his polling falling in regards to the economy and the Iran war and he knows he’s “in trouble.”

She said:

People are sick of the corruption. They’re sick of the chaos, and they’re sick of the policies that Donald Trump is using to drive up costs. The tariffs that have driven up costs, the energy policies that have driven up costs, the health care changes that have driven up costs, and a war halfway around the world that has driven up costs. He is in trouble. And instead of changing his policies, instead of doing what the American people need and want, he’s off saying, I’m going to keep a bunch of them from voting.

Menendez noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Wednesday that he believes Trump will sign the housing bill, which was also co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), in the next 10 days. Warren, who believes the legislation will pass “one way or another,” threw her hands up at the comment.

“I don’t have any idea. I mean, really, if you’re asking me to assess what Donald Trump is going to do, all I can figure out is, well, if there’s a way for Donald Trump personally to make money off it, I can predict he’ll do that. If there’s a way for his close end buddies to make money off it, I predict he will do that. And if there’s a way to rile up some extremists in the country and divide people, I predict he’ll do that. Other than that, I’m out of Donald Trump prediction,” she said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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