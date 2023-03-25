‘Who’s Getting Locked Up Now Bitch?’ Bill Maher Savagely Mocks Trump Amid Threats Over Arrest

Comic and pundit Bill Maher savagely mocked former President Donald Trump over the uproar surrounding his panic about being arrested in the supposedly very near future.

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

After several escalations, Trump upped the ante yet again in a late-night social media post by warning of “death & destruction” if he’s charged.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher used most of his monologue to ridicule Trump over his threats and taunt him about being arrested — including throwing Trump’s signature 2016 applause line back at him:

But I tell you, between March Madness bracket and Stormy Daniels, what a week for big busts, huh? Yes, All week everybody’s been on pins and needles because we thought that word was going to come down, that Trump was going to be indicted and arrested. And it’s true. Trump may be indicted in a criminal investigation. And everybody in this country said the same thing. Which one? There’s 4. It’s the one with Stormy Daniels. And this is not… Trump, the first guy ever to pay a porn star to shut her mouth. And so now, because this is all anybody’s thinking about, a lot of these deep fakes, you know, these deep fakes, they can make anything look like anything, have been going viral. Look at this one. This is you know, this People are looking at this. You can tell. You can tell this is fake because Trump is running. And there’s one I saw one of Melania. You can tell this is fake because she’s upset. But. But while it could get , everybody thinks, you know, his crowd is roused up about this, could get violent. So he today called for calm. I’m kidding. Of course he made it worse. He posted that if he gets arrested or charged, he warned of “potential death and destruction that would be catastrophic, catastrophic for our country.” What is known as an unveiled threat. Makes you miss those innocent days when he just undermined faith in our elections, you know? But Stormy now, poor Stormy. She’s caught in the middle of all of this. And now she’s getting threats from Trump’s crazy people. And boy, if they’re mad at Stormy about this one, wait til they find out what Debbie did to Dallas? Yeah. Yeah. Of course, I think the person who is really laughing about all this is Hillary. She’s she’s home going, “Who’s getting locked up now, bitch?”

Watch the segment above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com