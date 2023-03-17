‘This Is a Huge Development’: Fox News Reports Trump Could Be Handcuffed After Indictment Next Week

Fox News anchor John Roberts delivered a stunning report on Friday afternoon regarding upcoming negotiations between law enforcement agencies and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office about a potential upcoming indictment for former President Donald Trump.

Roberts cited a source inside the New York court system explaining that next week’s meeting was to hash out the logistics surrounding Trump being processed as any other defendant would be.

“Now, when we are learning that the Manhattan DA’s office has asked for a meeting with law enforcement ahead of a potential Trump indictment, this is coming to Fox News from a source in the courts,” Roberts began, adding:

The meeting, which was requested yesterday and has not been set yet, is to discuss logistics for sometime next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week. Same sources familiar with the planning said they will go over security preparations in and around the courthouse in lower Manhattan. Secret Service will take the lead in what they will allow or will not allow, the source cautioned, mentioning, for instance, that the decision to handcuff the president, a former president or not, they will set the tone and will escort him into the courtroom.

“There will be coordination between all of us, the source said. But we will defer to the Secret Service. The battle will be between Secret Service and DA Alvin Bragg. They will decide how and when he’ll get into the building and they are not going to leave him,” Roberts continued, concluding:

The source believes that the former president will still have to be fingerprinted and processed like every other defendant. So this is a huge development. If Alvin Bragg has decided to go ahead with a felony indictment of the former president, this was a charge that the federal officials refused to prosecute on or even really pursue. This was a misdemeanor in New York that Alvin Bragg has decided to elevate to a felony while at the same time downgrading other felonies to misdemeanors. So we’ll be watching this to see how it all unfold to get more information as it comes in.

The probe into Trump by the Manhattan DA’s office began over five years ago and focuses on a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels just ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, made the payment but was later reimbursed by Trump. In particular, Bragg is reportedly looking into whether Trump falsified business records to hide the payment.

Cohen, who has become a fierce critic of Trump, pleaded guilty in federal court in 2018 for making the payments “at the direction” of Trump, which violated campaign finance laws and was allegedly meant to cover up Trump’s extramarital affair with Daniels.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com