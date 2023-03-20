Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy pressed John Kirby about the meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Moscow on Monday.

Xi presented Putin with a plan for ending hostilities in Ukraine, which Russia started with its unprovoked invasion of the country in February 2022. The U.S. has derided the proposal as a “stalling tactic” which “does not include the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.”

The U.S. has urged China not to give arms to Russia in its war against its neighbor to the west, but China shipped assault weapons and body armor to the country last year.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Doocy asked the National Security Council spokesman about Russia’s talks with China, asking why President Joe Biden did not prevent it from happening.

“Russia and China, it seems like these two superpowers are teaming up now against the U.S.,” Doocy said. “Why did President Biden let this happen?”

Kirby smiled, let out a sigh, and said both countries have “long chaffed at U.S. leadership.”

“This is not something that these two countries just cooked up since President Biden got elected,” he replied before Doocy interrupted.

“But since he’s been president, he has talked tough, he tried to pressure Putin and Xi to act right or risk their standing on the world stage,” Doocy said. “Does he see now that they don’t care?”

“I think if you ask a lot of Russians they certainly care,” Kirby shot back. “Their economy is barely being propped up by some pretty radical measures by Mr. Putin. Their military has been roundly embarrassed inside Ukraine and they continue to lose ground there.”

Doocy followed up by asking Kirby if Biden intimidates the world leaders.

“Specific to these two leaders, though, do you think that Putin and XI fear President Biden?” he asked.

“You’d have to ask them whether they fear or they not,” Kirby replied. “It is not about fear. It’s about President Biden advancing our foreign policy goals around the world. It’s about President Biden revitalizing these alliances and partnerships. It’s about President Biden and what he’s doing to preserve our national security interests around the world. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Watch above via Fox News.

