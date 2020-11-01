Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers responded to President Donald Trump’s comments about covid restrictions in his state and said his attacks on doctors are “stupid.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with three governors Sunday morning, including Evers, and asked him about the president going after him and saying he needs to open up his state.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic. We have hot spots all across the state,” Evers said. “People are dying at high numbers. And then Trump is up in Green Bay at the same time talking about the fact that the doctors are playing a game on this, they’re identifying people as covid-19 deaths when they are not just so they can make money. Honest to God, it’s just breathtaking.”

He blamed Republicans at the state level for “push[ing] back on everything that I’ve tried to do” and brought up rising numbers in cases and hospitalizations.

“So whether it’s local Republicans or leadership at the top, they helped create this and we need their help. We absolutely need somebody that understands that this is an issue, it’s a thing, people are dying.”

He was particularly bothered by the president’s claim about doctors and said, “That’s such a stupid thing to say.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]