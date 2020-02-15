American Airlines passenger Wendi Williams filmed the man behind her on a recent flight “punching” her seat after she reclined it back, spilling his alcoholic beverage, and creating a national debate/argument over who was right and who was rude.

The video went crazy viral, and she is speaking out now, demanding the airline reveal the name of the man behind her so she can press charges. She also wants the flight attendant who addressed the situation to be fired over the handling of the confrontation.

“I want to know who he is. I would like to press charges against this man. Because, I was assaulted on this plane,” said Williams in an interview with TMZ. “And American Airlines, I would like the flight attendant Loretta fired.”

According to Williams, what is not shown in the video she shared was much more violent punching from the man, who can be seen in the clip pushing repeatedly on the back of her seat.

Williams says the “assault” may have resulted in injury to her back, where she’s had multiple surgeries in the past. “It happened every 20-30 seconds. It probably happened eight times. That’s when I started videoing,” she said.

“Wendi wants the airline to pony up the dough and cover her medical bills,” reports TMZ.

Williams also says she was told to delete the video after she recorded it, and was given a “passenger disturbance notice” by the flight attendant, which warned of “federal prosecution.”

Watch above via TMZ.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]